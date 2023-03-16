Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is -22.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 62.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is -18.13% and -23.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.66% off its SMA200. MRSN registered 18.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.76%.

The stock witnessed a -30.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.59%, and is -13.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $558.51M and $26.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.78% and -45.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-173.60%).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.09M, and float is at 98.67M with Short Float at 7.07%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Protopapas Anna, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $5.74 per share for a total of $99566.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48733.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Lowinger Timothy B (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off.) sold a total of 6,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $5.74 per share for $35777.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, DeSchuytner Brian (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,131 shares at an average price of $5.74 for $29452.0. The insider now directly holds 32,781 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 1.29% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -22.91% lower over the same period.