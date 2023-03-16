Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is -20.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.56 and a high of $78.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.26% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.92% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.05, the stock is -16.19% and -19.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -26.06% off its SMA200. IBTX registered -37.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.92%.

The stock witnessed a -23.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.55%, and is -13.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.12% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) has around 1547 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $655.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.20% and -39.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independent Bank Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.87M, and float is at 35.34M with Short Float at 4.16%.

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hobbs Michael B, the company’s EVP, President and COO. SEC filings show that Hobbs Michael B sold 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $74.76 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31308.0 shares.

Independent Bank Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Jennings John Webb III (Director) sold a total of 8,939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $74.13 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, White James C (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 876 shares at an average price of $72.71 for $63694.0. The insider now directly holds 7,355 shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX).

Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is trading -8.99% down over the past 12 months and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) that is -23.01% lower over the same period. First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is -29.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.