Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNRW) is 166.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUNRW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 19.81% and 85.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 140.38% off its SMA200. LUNRW registered -0.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.75%.

The stock witnessed a 127.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 271.50%, and is 42.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.71% over the week and 35.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 878.92% and -31.20% from its 52-week high.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) Analyst Forecasts

Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares float is at 6.04M with Short Float at -.