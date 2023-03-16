LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is -10.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.37 and a high of $40.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.8% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.88, the stock is -11.39% and -14.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -9.12% off its SMA200. RAMP registered -38.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.14%.

The stock witnessed a -15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.28%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $589.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.77. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.85% and -47.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.78M, and float is at 64.43M with Short Float at 2.19%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JENSON WARREN, the company’s PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L. SEC filings show that JENSON WARREN sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $23.37 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that JENSON WARREN (PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $23.13 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Hussain Mohsin (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) disposed off 6,415 shares at an average price of $26.30 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 102,601 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).