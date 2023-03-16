MarineMax Inc. (HZO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) is -9.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.40 and a high of $47.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.85% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.18% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.16, the stock is -14.13% and -13.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.44% off its SMA200. HZO registered -34.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.74%.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.01%, and is -10.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has around 3410 employees, a market worth around $626.00M and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.45 and Fwd P/E is 4.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.77% and -40.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MarineMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.76M, and float is at 21.06M with Short Float at 13.63%.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Clint, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moore Clint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $33.07 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

MarineMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Cashman Charles A (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $34.92 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35499.0 shares of the HZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, White Rebecca (Director) disposed off 5,579 shares at an average price of $31.25 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 17,172 shares of MarineMax Inc. (HZO).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 17.30% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -38.86% lower over the same period. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 21.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.