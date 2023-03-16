Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Volatility At 3.21%, Should You Add A Position?

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is 20.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.05 and a high of $76.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLI stock was last observed hovering at around $73.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.41% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.95% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.05, the stock is -3.34% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.97% off its SMA200. MLI registered 28.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.75%.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.49%, and is -4.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has around 5137 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.10 and Fwd P/E is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.96% and -6.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mueller Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.64M, and float is at 55.05M with Short Float at 7.47%.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christopher Gregory L., the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Christopher Gregory L. sold 4,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $75.17 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Mueller Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Christopher Gregory L. (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $75.00 per share for $38025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the MLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, HANSEN JOHN B (Director) disposed off 1,778 shares at an average price of $73.43 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 54,107 shares of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI).

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading -45.89% down over the past 12 months and Tredegar Corporation (TG) that is -12.59% lower over the same period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) is 11.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.