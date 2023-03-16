New Big Money Means Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is -13.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.21 and a high of $15.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is -11.59% and -17.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -41.56% off its SMA200. GLDD registered -64.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.96%.

The stock witnessed a -21.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.28%, and is -9.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has around 426 employees, a market worth around $348.75M and $648.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.34% and -66.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.20% this year

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.17M, and float is at 64.43M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shipp Earl L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shipp Earl L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $5.51 per share for a total of $11020.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14578.0 shares.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Petterson Lasse (CEO & President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $9.65 per share for $96540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the GLDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Simonelli David E (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 17,700 shares at an average price of $14.12 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 245,866 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -6.82% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 25.98% higher over the same period. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is -30.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.