New Big Money Means Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.63 and a high of $193.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $138.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.26% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.63% higher than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.26, the stock is -5.60% and -7.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -7.40% off its SMA200. SUI registered -19.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.49%.

The stock witnessed a -12.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.76%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has around 7594 employees, a market worth around $17.63B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.69 and Fwd P/E is 57.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.54% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.20M, and float is at 122.13M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEWIS CLUNET R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS CLUNET R sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $148.51 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26900.0 shares.

Sun Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Thelen Bruce (EVP) sold a total of 6,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $165.40 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25120.0 shares of the SUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $153.39 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 26,400 shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is trading -34.58% down over the past 12 months and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) that is -9.58% lower over the same period. UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is -39.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.