New Big Money Means WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is 5.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.57 and a high of $22.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WOW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.57, the stock is -12.33% and -12.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -33.14% off its SMA200. WOW registered -46.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.54%.

The stock witnessed a -17.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.72%, and is -7.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) has around 1390 employees, a market worth around $857.76M and $704.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.53. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.67% and -58.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WideOpenWest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.00M, and float is at 53.10M with Short Float at 3.37%.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schena Don, the company’s Chief Customer Exper. Officer. SEC filings show that Schena Don sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $18.29 per share for a total of $91442.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

WideOpenWest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Martin Donald Craig (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $18.80 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the WOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Brunick David (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.37 for $86852.0. The insider now directly holds 208,152 shares of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW).

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -23.69% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -23.82% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 16.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.