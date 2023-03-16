OFG Bancorp (OFG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.39 and a high of $30.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.64% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.97% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.41, the stock is -9.20% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. OFG registered -3.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.31%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.69%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) has around 2253 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $515.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -13.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.50%).

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OFG Bancorp (OFG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.96M, and float is at 46.25M with Short Float at 1.37%.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at OFG Bancorp (OFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colon Jorge, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Colon Jorge sold 40,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $29.76 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

OFG Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Colon Jorge (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $30.14 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40870.0 shares of the OFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Kumar Ganesh (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,468 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 167,567 shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG).

OFG Bancorp (OFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -12.11% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -28.48% lower over the same period. First BanCorp. (FBP) is -9.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.