Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) is 15.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.16 and a high of $98.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POWI stock was last observed hovering at around $83.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86%.

Currently trading at $82.80, the stock is 0.04% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 8.73% off its SMA200. POWI registered -1.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.64%.

The stock witnessed a -1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.84%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has around 831 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $651.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.35 and Fwd P/E is 28.83. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.96% and -16.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.09M, and float is at 56.41M with Short Float at 5.77%.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matthews David MH, the company’s Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Matthews David MH sold 5,964 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $82.47 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Power Integrations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Barsan Radu (VP of Technology, Engineering) sold a total of 2,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $82.54 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43631.0 shares of the POWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, BALAKRISHNAN BALU (President and CEO) disposed off 11,750 shares at an average price of $83.75 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 604,324 shares of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 44.69% up over the past 12 months and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) that is 1.68% higher over the same period.