ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is -42.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.18 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACDC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.9% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 42.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.47, the stock is -26.43% and -32.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -9.62% at the moment leaves the stock -28.90% off its SMA200. ACDC registered a gain of -29.28% in past 6-months.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -31.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.70%, and is -29.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has around 2522 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $1.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.73 and Fwd P/E is 2.52. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.79% and -46.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.37M, and float is at 26.15M with Short Float at 8.24%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ProFrac Holding Corp., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ProFrac Holding Corp. bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $1.16 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.