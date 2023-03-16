Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is -12.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.79 and a high of $153.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGA stock was last observed hovering at around $130.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.39% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.42% off the consensus price target high of $172.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 11.47% higher than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.83, the stock is -12.84% and -13.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.28% off its SMA200. RGA registered 22.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.55%.

The stock witnessed a -17.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.41%, and is -11.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.63B and $16.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.57 and Fwd P/E is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.85% and -18.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.60M, and float is at 66.49M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LARSON TODD C, the company’s SEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LARSON TODD C sold 2,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $131.15 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36921.0 shares.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Detrick Christine Rose (Director) sold a total of 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $113.34 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1618.0 shares of the RGA stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading -3.02% down over the past 12 months and Unum Group (UNM) that is 37.42% higher over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 0.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.