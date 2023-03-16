Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.17 and a high of $62.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAH stock was last observed hovering at around $53.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.94% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -48.2% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.87, the stock is -10.06% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 8.43% off its SMA200. SAH registered 14.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.91%.

The stock witnessed a -13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.25%, and is -11.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $14.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.80% and -16.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonic Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.30% this year

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.60M, and float is at 16.52M with Short Float at 24.64%.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DYKE JEFF, the company’s President. SEC filings show that DYKE JEFF sold 93,114 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $57.31 per share for a total of $5.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Sonic Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that DYKE JEFF (President) sold a total of 22,710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $56.83 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the SAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, SMITH DAVID BRUTON (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 54,670 shares at an average price of $55.60 for $3.04 million. The insider now directly holds 467,856 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH).

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 17.30% up over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is -0.53% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 8.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.