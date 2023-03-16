Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Volatility At 5.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is 11.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.46 and a high of $63.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.54% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.26% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.06, the stock is -6.97% and -4.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 1.61% off its SMA200. SGRY registered -38.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.93%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.24%, and is -6.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $2.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.06. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.81% and -51.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.00M, and float is at 53.58M with Short Float at 8.72%.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans Jason Eric, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Evans Jason Eric sold 99 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $30.10 per share for a total of $2980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Baldock Jennifer (Chief Admin & Dev Officer) sold a total of 33 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $30.14 per share for $995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, TAPARO ANTHONY (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 32 shares at an average price of $30.10 for $963.0. The insider now directly holds 95,784 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) that is trading -38.42% down over the past 12 months and National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -17.12% lower over the same period.