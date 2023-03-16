Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Volatility At 3.34%, Should You Add A Position?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is -5.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $11.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.42% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -17.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.56, the stock is 3.05% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 6.01% off its SMA200. TBPH registered 14.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.54%.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.13%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $665.81M and $51.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.24% and -10.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.33M, and float is at 59.94M with Short Float at 13.53%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farnum Rhonda, the company’s SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS. SEC filings show that Farnum Rhonda sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $10.20 per share for a total of $40800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that GRAHAM RICHARD A (SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT) sold a total of 2,323 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $10.05 per share for $23346.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the TBPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Winningham Rick E (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $11.19 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 1,350,797 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 34.68% up over the past 12 months and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) that is -19.07% lower over the same period. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is -8.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.