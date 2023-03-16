Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $22.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 0.15% and -5.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -18.20% off its SMA200. HEAR registered -56.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.22%.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.38%, and is 2.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.31% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $138.77M and $248.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.53% and -65.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.54M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 7.45%.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ballard Lloyd Gregory, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ballard Lloyd Gregory bought 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $9.15 per share for a total of $71370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46522.0 shares.