Which institution holds the most shares in Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is -56.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -30.03% and -47.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.6 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -76.55% off its SMA200. ASPU registered -86.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.29%.

The stock witnessed a -38.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.43%, and is -35.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.96% over the week and 18.10% over the month.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $3.62M and $74.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.08% and -92.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.50%).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.28M, and float is at 20.49M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KASS DOUGLAS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KASS DOUGLAS bought 10,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.28 per share for a total of $2876.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Aspen Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that KASS DOUGLAS (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.28 per share for $1414.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ASPU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, KASS DOUGLAS (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $0.27 for $1870.0. The insider now directly holds 240,000 shares of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is -46.55% lower over the past 12 months. Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is -15.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.