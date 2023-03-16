Which institution holds the most shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is 2.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.90 and a high of $92.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWST stock was last observed hovering at around $83.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51%.

Currently trading at $81.52, the stock is 4.34% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 3.59% off its SMA200. CWST registered -7.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.89%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.02%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.53 and Fwd P/E is 57.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.57% and -11.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.68M, and float is at 50.05M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CASELLA JOHN W, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that CASELLA JOHN W sold 33,966 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $75.65 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43949.0 shares.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Coletta Edmond (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold a total of 16,135 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $75.65 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Ligon Paul (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) disposed off 869 shares at an average price of $75.65 for $65737.0. The insider now directly holds 23,981 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is trading 0.30% up over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is 3.37% higher over the same period. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 40.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.