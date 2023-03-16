Which institution holds the most shares in Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is -14.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.99 and a high of $73.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBU stock was last observed hovering at around $54.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.23% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.32% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.97, the stock is -7.68% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -14.55% off its SMA200. CBU registered -25.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.85%.

The stock witnessed a -11.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has around 2839 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $443.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.23. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.17% and -26.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Bank System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.84M, and float is at 53.08M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ACE BRIAN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ACE BRIAN R sold 483 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $52.57 per share for a total of $25393.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63011.0 shares.

Community Bank System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Bolus Mark J. (Director) sold a total of 468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $52.87 per share for $24745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85153.0 shares of the CBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bolus Mark J. (Director) disposed off 4,163 shares at an average price of $60.54 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 85,153 shares of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU).

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -19.16% down over the past 12 months and Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) that is -36.91% lower over the same period. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is -15.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.