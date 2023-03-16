Which institution holds the most shares in Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) is -4.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.12 and a high of $73.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVRG stock was last observed hovering at around $59.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.26% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.62% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.29, the stock is 0.88% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -4.81% off its SMA200. EVRG registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.38%.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.51%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has around 4512 employees, a market worth around $14.13B and $5.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.46 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.40% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evergy Inc. (EVRG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evergy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.90M, and float is at 229.03M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryant Kevin E., the company’s EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Bryant Kevin E. sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $59.81 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32993.0 shares.

Evergy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Lawrence Sandra AJ (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $70.01 per share for $28003.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 480.0 shares of the EVRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Lawrence Sandra AJ (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $69.98 for $27992.0. The insider now directly holds 880 shares of Evergy Inc. (EVRG).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.47% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.