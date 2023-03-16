Which institution holds the most shares in Funko Inc. (FNKO)

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is -28.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $27.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -20.77% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.85, the stock is -21.60% and -28.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 5.23% at the moment leaves the stock -53.85% off its SMA200. FNKO registered -49.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.84%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.95%, and is -9.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 1466 employees, a market worth around $412.52M and $1.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.94% and -71.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.70% this year

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.21M, and float is at 31.02M with Short Float at 6.78%.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perlmutter Andrew Mark, the company’s PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Perlmutter Andrew Mark sold 5,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $8.29 per share for a total of $49265.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Funko Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Oddie Andrew David (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold a total of 2,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $8.47 per share for $19771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28841.0 shares of the FNKO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Daw Tracy D (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 2,284 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $18939.0. The insider now directly holds 41,857 shares of Funko Inc. (FNKO).

Funko Inc. (FNKO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -45.49% down over the past 12 months and Mattel Inc. (MAT) that is -28.32% lower over the same period.