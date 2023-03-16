Which institution holds the most shares in Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) is 7.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $13.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is -18.58% and -19.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -34.31% off its SMA200. GLT registered -77.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.37%.

The stock witnessed a -28.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.68%, and is -16.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $146.85M and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.27% and -78.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Analyst Forecasts

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.88M, and float is at 43.43M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELDER DAVID C, the company’s Vice Pres, Finance and CAO. SEC filings show that ELDER DAVID C bought 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $3.52 per share for a total of $31001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90023.0 shares.

Glatfelter Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Laures Wolfgang (SVP, IGSC and IT) bought a total of 277,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $3.72 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the GLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Hackett Darrel H. (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 36,702 shares of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT).