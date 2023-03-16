Which institution holds the most shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.08 and a high of $165.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAC stock was last observed hovering at around $136.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63%.

Currently trading at $134.11, the stock is -12.00% and -11.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. VAC registered -10.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.58%.

The stock witnessed a -16.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.91%, and is -12.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has around 21400 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $4.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.24 and Fwd P/E is 10.86. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.83% and -19.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Analyst Forecasts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 674.20% this year

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.30M, and float is at 35.50M with Short Float at 9.01%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dwight D., the company’s Exec. VP & CIO. SEC filings show that Smith Dwight D. sold 2,626 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $165.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11859.0 shares.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Smith Dwight D. (Exec. VP & CIO) sold a total of 2,627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $157.00 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14485.0 shares of the VAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Smith Dwight D. (Exec. VP & CIO) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 17,112 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is trading -38.78% down over the past 12 months and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) that is -27.35% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -20.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.