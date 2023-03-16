Which institution holds the most shares in Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 42.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.35 and a high of $59.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $56.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $57.04, the stock is 10.31% and 24.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 30.20% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 58.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.84%.

The stock witnessed a 33.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.44%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2958 employees, a market worth around $6.87B and $820.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.56% and -4.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.80%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.29M, and float is at 109.17M with Short Float at 6.40%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman Steven Leonard, the company’s CEO AND PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Chapman Steven Leonard sold 40,835 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that RABINOWITZ DANIEL (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold a total of 9,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $55.96 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Chapman Steven Leonard (CEO AND PRESIDENT) disposed off 13,474 shares at an average price of $48.94 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 245,963 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -40.78% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 21.76% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 53.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.