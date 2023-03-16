Which institution holds the most shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 21.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $12.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.31, the stock is 0.35% and 5.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 21.63% off its SMA200. OSW registered 18.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.47%.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.17%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has around 4452 employees, a market worth around $913.06M and $546.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.23 and Fwd P/E is 18.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.32% and -11.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.50% this year

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.92M, and float is at 54.77M with Short Float at 13.95%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYER ANDREW R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEYER ANDREW R sold 14,536 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $11.06 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that HEYER ANDREW R (Director) sold a total of 14,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $11.06 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the OSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, HEYER ANDREW R (Director) disposed off 60,547 shares at an average price of $11.01 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 114,453 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW).