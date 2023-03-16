Which institution holds the most shares in Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is -23.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.94 and a high of $35.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.19% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.04% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.61, the stock is -15.00% and -17.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -13.96% off its SMA200. TRN registered -29.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.83%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.62%, and is -14.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has around 9215 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.93 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -36.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 152.70% this year

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.70M, and float is at 80.69M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madison Brian D, the company’s EVP Services Operations. SEC filings show that Madison Brian D sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $34.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62953.0 shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading -44.99% down over the past 12 months and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 0.84% higher over the same period. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -21.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.