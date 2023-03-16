Which Institutions Own Shares In Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) is 1.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.35 and a high of $183.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BR stock was last observed hovering at around $137.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $160.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.6% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.15, the stock is -3.90% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -8.62% off its SMA200. BR registered -5.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.20%.

The stock witnessed a -7.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $16.51B and $5.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.32 and Fwd P/E is 18.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.65% and -25.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.70M, and float is at 116.87M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duelks Robert N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Duelks Robert N sold 1,425 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $141.06 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6275.0 shares.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that PERNA THOMAS J (Director) sold a total of 42,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $147.57 per share for $6.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29704.0 shares of the BR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, DALY RICHARD J (Executive Chairman) disposed off 72,983 shares at an average price of $175.35 for $12.8 million. The insider now directly holds 143,170 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR).

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is trading -42.10% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -62.47% lower over the same period. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is 1.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.