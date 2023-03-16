Which Institutions Own Shares In First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)?

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) is -11.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.75 and a high of $26.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFBC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.8% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.55, the stock is -10.86% and -12.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -6.73% off its SMA200. FFBC registered -9.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.23%.

The stock witnessed a -15.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.63%, and is -7.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has around 2108 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $585.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.93% and -19.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bancorp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.59M, and float is at 92.93M with Short Float at 1.96%.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS CLAUDE E, the company’s Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that DAVIS CLAUDE E sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $25.55 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75906.0 shares.

First Financial Bancorp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that DAVIS CLAUDE E (Chair of the Board) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $25.65 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the FFBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Dennen Richard S (Chief Corporate Banking Office) disposed off 20,246 shares at an average price of $26.20 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 93,310 shares of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -17.97% lower over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -27.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.