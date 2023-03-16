Which Institutions Own Shares In JFrog Ltd. (FROG)?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is -11.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.36 and a high of $28.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FROG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 14.55% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is -14.69% and -18.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -15.76% off its SMA200. FROG registered -13.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.44%.

The stock witnessed a -20.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.12%, and is -10.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $280.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.86. Profit margin for the company is -32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.94% and -32.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.20%).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JFrog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.50M, and float is at 79.17M with Short Float at 1.20%.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landman Yoav, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Landman Yoav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $21.25 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.29 million shares.

JFrog Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Shulman Yakov (Jacob) (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,734 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $22.75 per share for $84967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the FROG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Shlomi Ben Haim (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,069 shares at an average price of $22.76 for $69836.0. The insider now directly holds 5,299,965 shares of JFrog Ltd. (FROG).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -3.98% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -23.69% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -23.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.