Which Institutions Own Shares In Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is 3.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.30 and a high of $49.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36%.

Currently trading at $41.53, the stock is -6.81% and -6.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 4.28% off its SMA200. RRR registered 0.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.91%.

The stock witnessed a -12.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.85%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 7850 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.45 and Fwd P/E is 18.29. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.08% and -15.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.53M, and float is at 53.14M with Short Float at 3.85%.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finch Robert A, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Finch Robert A sold 22,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $39.41 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

