Which Institutions Own Shares In Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) is -37.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $34.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYTM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.45% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 34.89% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is -22.53% and -32.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -13.82% off its SMA200. RYTM registered 93.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.49%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.03%, and is -16.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $23.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 499.67% and -47.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.60% this year

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.34M, and float is at 56.17M with Short Float at 14.44%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mazabraud Yann, the company’s EVP, Head of International. SEC filings show that Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $27.03 per share for a total of $31814.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3827.0 shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Smith Hunter C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $26.87 per share for $18863.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59406.0 shares of the RYTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Chien Jennifer (EVP, Head of North America) disposed off 635 shares at an average price of $26.87 for $17062.0. The insider now directly holds 4,940 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.04% lower over the past 12 months. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 11.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.