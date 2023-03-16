Which Institutions Own Shares In ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS)?

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is -16.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.72 and a high of $97.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFBS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.15% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.03% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.60, the stock is -17.90% and -17.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -25.34% off its SMA200. SFBS registered -35.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.64%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.06%, and is -16.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) has around 571 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $559.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.49 and Fwd P/E is 12.62. Profit margin for the company is 45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.26% and -40.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.33M, and float is at 49.83M with Short Float at 5.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Filler James J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Filler James J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $56.28 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Filler James J (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $55.99 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the SFBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, BROUGHTON THOMAS A (Chairman, President, and CEO) acquired 196 shares at an average price of $69.97 for $13714.0. The insider now directly holds 54,986 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS).

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -12.11% down over the past 12 months and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) that is -7.51% lower over the same period. Cadence Bank (CADE) is -28.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.