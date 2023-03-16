Which Institutions Own Shares In UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)?

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.12 and a high of $99.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UFPI stock was last observed hovering at around $79.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.05% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.54% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.34, the stock is -8.42% and -10.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -1.68% off its SMA200. UFPI registered -5.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.27%.

The stock witnessed a -19.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.35%, and is -6.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $9.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -21.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UFP Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.87M, and float is at 59.66M with Short Float at 1.86%.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MISSAD MATTHEW J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $84.02 per share for a total of $25206.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

UFP Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that MISSAD MATTHEW J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $83.90 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the UFPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Benton Patrick M. (Pres, UFP Construction, LLC) disposed off 13,161 shares at an average price of $83.55 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 123,046 shares of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).