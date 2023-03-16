Who are the Institutional Holders in Ashland Inc. (ASH)?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is -11.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.93 and a high of $114.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASH stock was last observed hovering at around $97.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.78% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.18% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.36, the stock is -6.14% and -9.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -8.24% off its SMA200. ASH registered 7.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.68%.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.16%, and is -5.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.32 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.45% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Ashland Inc. (ASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashland Inc. (ASH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashland Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year

Ashland Inc. (ASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.00M, and float is at 53.95M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Ashland Inc. (ASH) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Ashland Inc. (ASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sandler Ricky C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sandler Ricky C bought 224,156 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $100.20 per share for a total of $22.46 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Ashland Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Sandler Ricky C (Director) sold a total of 224,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $100.20 per share for $22.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.08 million shares of the ASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, BONI ERIC N (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,657 shares at an average price of $109.50 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 10,640 shares of Ashland Inc. (ASH).

Ashland Inc. (ASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -16.26% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -5.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.