Who are the Institutional Holders in BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)?

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) is -15.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.21 and a high of $110.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOKF stock was last observed hovering at around $88.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.01% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.68% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.49, the stock is -13.09% and -13.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -6.89% off its SMA200. BOKF registered -14.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.62%.

The stock witnessed a -15.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.62%, and is -11.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.37 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.61% and -21.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOK Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.62M, and float is at 28.66M with Short Float at 2.42%.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by San Pedro Claudia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that San Pedro Claudia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $103.66 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2387.0 shares.

BOK Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that BANGERT STEVEN (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $102.67 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58335.0 shares of the BOKF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, BANGERT STEVEN (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $103.06 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 23,486 shares of BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -22.32% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -22.08% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -23.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.