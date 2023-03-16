Who are the Institutional Holders in Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is -12.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.16 and a high of $64.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.59% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.67% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.06, the stock is -9.75% and -12.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. EHC registered -1.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.40%.

The stock witnessed a -15.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has around 20839 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.36 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -19.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encompass Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.20M, and float is at 97.75M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that COLTHARP DOUGLAS E sold 17,895 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $60.78 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53097.0 shares.

Encompass Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that CARMICHAEL GREG D (Director) bought a total of 1,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $54.67 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10546.0 shares of the EHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Tarr Mark J (President & CEO) disposed off 20,449 shares at an average price of $53.25 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 440,895 shares of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC).