Who are the Institutional Holders in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) is -23.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $17.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNSA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $11.42, the stock is -10.79% and -16.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -9.73% off its SMA200. KNSA registered 22.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.35%.

The stock witnessed a -17.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.08%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $813.90M and $220.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is 83.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.16% and -33.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Analyst Forecasts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 213.10% this year

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.61M, and float is at 32.94M with Short Float at 8.25%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quart Barry D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quart Barry D sold 21,959 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Paolini John F. (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold a total of 28,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $15.18 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36335.0 shares of the KNSA stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.10% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 22.48% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 1.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.