Who are the Institutional Holders in Portland General Electric Company (POR)?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is -1.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.58 and a high of $57.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $48.16, the stock is 1.25% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. POR registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.59%.

The stock witnessed a 0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.69%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has around 2873 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.82% and -15.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Analyst Forecasts

Portland General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.28M, and float is at 88.70M with Short Float at 11.05%.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sims Brett Michael, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Sims Brett Michael sold 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $96350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10978.0 shares.

Portland General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kochavatr John Teeruk (Vice President, CIO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $53.72 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14112.0 shares of the POR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Farrell Dawn L (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $48.52 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 9,223 shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR).

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -3.17% down over the past 12 months and IDACORP Inc. (IDA) that is -3.06% lower over the same period. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is 7.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.