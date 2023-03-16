Who are the Institutional Holders in Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ)?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) is 6.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $19.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is 1.68% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 5.33% off its SMA200. UTZ registered 15.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.89%.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.05%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has around 3469 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $1.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.45. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.38% and -15.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Utz Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.00% this year

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.81M, and float is at 64.22M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lissette Dylan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lissette Dylan sold 76,815 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $18.37 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Utz Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Lissette Dylan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $18.45 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76815.0 shares of the UTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, DEROMEDI ROGER K (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $19.07 for $7630.0. The insider now directly holds 3,271,813 shares of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ).