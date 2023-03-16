Who are the Institutional Holders in VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)?

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is -6.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.25 and a high of $228.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $192.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $258.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.58% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.85% higher than the price target low of $252.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $191.90, the stock is -4.11% and -7.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 0.62% off its SMA200. VRSN registered -3.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.36%.

The stock witnessed a -9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.90%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) has around 914 employees, a market worth around $20.64B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.74 and Fwd P/E is 23.51. Profit margin for the company is 47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.61% and -16.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (326.40%).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.50M, and float is at 104.83M with Short Float at 1.05%.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Indelicarto Thomas C, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Indelicarto Thomas C sold 614 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45799.0 shares.

VeriSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Buchalter Yehuda Ari (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $198.50 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3349.0 shares of the VRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, BIDZOS D JAMES (Exec. Chairman & CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $203.22 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 669,810 shares of VeriSign Inc. (VRSN).

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading 1.67% up over the past 12 months and Zscaler Inc. (ZS) that is -43.19% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 33.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.