Who is the Top Investor In Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)?

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is -10.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.99 and a high of $47.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CATY stock was last observed hovering at around $36.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $36.70, the stock is -13.10% and -13.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -13.04% off its SMA200. CATY registered -18.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.94%.

The stock witnessed a -17.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.32%, and is -11.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has around 1178 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $851.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.89% and -22.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Analyst Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.20% this year

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.92M, and float is at 70.39M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TANG ANTHONY M, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that TANG ANTHONY M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $45.20 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Cathay General Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that TANG ANTHONY M (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $43.24 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CATY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, WU PETER (Vice Chairman) disposed off 17,095 shares at an average price of $46.22 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 375,252 shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY).

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -31.41% down over the past 12 months and First Republic Bank (FRC) that is -80.23% lower over the same period. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -9.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.