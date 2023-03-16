Who is the Top Investor In Guardant Health Inc. (GH)?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is -1.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.20 and a high of $77.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $26.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $26.78, the stock is -6.23% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -37.54% off its SMA200. GH registered -44.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.75%.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.74%, and is -7.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $449.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.66% and -65.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.52M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Talasaz AmirAli, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Talasaz AmirAli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $26.40 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24250.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Talasaz AmirAli (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $26.40 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Talasaz AmirAli (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $25.66 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 1,893,845 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).