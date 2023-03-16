Who is the Top Investor In HNI Corporation (HNI)?

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is -7.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.60 and a high of $39.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HNI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.31% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.03% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.17, the stock is -13.40% and -13.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. HNI registered -31.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.77%.

The stock witnessed a -17.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.37%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

HNI Corporation (HNI) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 12.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.36% and -33.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

HNI Corporation (HNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HNI Corporation (HNI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HNI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year

HNI Corporation (HNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.40M, and float is at 40.72M with Short Float at 3.49%.

HNI Corporation (HNI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at HNI Corporation (HNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bridges Marshall H, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bridges Marshall H sold 4,383 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $32.35 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72287.0 shares.

HNI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Berger Vincent P (President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp) sold a total of 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $32.24 per share for $69316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63298.0 shares of the HNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Berger Vincent P (President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp) disposed off 2,472 shares at an average price of $32.08 for $79302.0. The insider now directly holds 63,298 shares of HNI Corporation (HNI).

HNI Corporation (HNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is trading 8.40% up over the past 12 months and Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is 15.46% higher over the same period. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is -38.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.