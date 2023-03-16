Who is the Top Investor In Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)?

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) is 16.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEMR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is 12.07% and 9.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 9.80% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. SEMR registered -1.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.14%.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.85%, and is 16.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has around 1173 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $239.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.96% and -36.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semrush Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.26M, and float is at 38.67M with Short Float at 4.02%.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Humenik Delbert M, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Humenik Delbert M sold 1,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $9198.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90073.0 shares.

Semrush Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Fetisov Evgeny (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,623 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $12.12 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SEMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Fetisov Evgeny (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,759 shares at an average price of $12.02 for $57191.0. The insider now directly holds 140,060 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR).

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) that is trading 1.40% up over the past 12 months and Globant S.A. (GLOB) that is -31.88% lower over the same period. Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is -5.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.