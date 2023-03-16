World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $23.97, the stock is -13.58% and -14.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.06% off its SMA200. INT registered -8.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.32%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.58%, and is -9.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has around 5214 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $59.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.16 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.26% and -21.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 59.83M with Short Float at 2.46%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading 43.36% up over the past 12 months and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -1.53% lower over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -21.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.