Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is -10.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.86 and a high of $43.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZUMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $20.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.14% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.50, the stock is -16.68% and -19.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -21.47% off its SMA200. ZUMZ registered -51.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.77%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.44%, and is -16.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $395.26M and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.84 and Fwd P/E is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.39% and -55.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Analyst Forecasts

Zumiez Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.10M, and float is at 15.67M with Short Float at 22.61%.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Visser Chris K., the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $41.78 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12339.0 shares.

Zumiez Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Visser Chris K. (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $42.00 per share for $21000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12339.0 shares of the ZUMZ stock.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) that is trading 42.29% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -18.51% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -9.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.