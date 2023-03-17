A peek at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who has invested in It?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is -17.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.72 and a high of $199.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $125.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.07% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.31% off the consensus price target high of $218.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 1.42% higher than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.12, the stock is -12.77% and -16.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -18.33% off its SMA200. PNC registered -29.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.88%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.52%, and is -5.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 59894 employees, a market worth around $52.28B and $15.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.03% and -34.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.00M, and float is at 396.99M with Short Float at 1.31%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fallon Kieran John, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Fallon Kieran John bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $125.45 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12046.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Lyons Michael P. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $129.65 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S (President/CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $129.70 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 525,349 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -1.31% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -30.19% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -21.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.