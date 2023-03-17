A peek at Toast Inc. (TOST): Who has invested in It?

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -3.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $26.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $17.41, the stock is -8.95% and -14.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.22 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -4.78% off its SMA200. TOST registered 0.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.24%.

The stock witnessed a -30.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.26%, and is -4.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $9.68B and $2.73B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.18% and -33.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 518.50M, and float is at 333.93M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comparato Christopher P, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Comparato Christopher P sold 128,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $19.09 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Comparato Christopher P (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 33,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $19.09 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Matlock James Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 359 shares at an average price of $25.59 for $9188.0. The insider now directly holds 35,569 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).