Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -12.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -16.43% and -21.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.53 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -16.10% off its SMA200. DNN registered -31.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.34%.

The stock witnessed a -26.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.40%, and is -12.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $883.13M and $12.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.33. Profit margin for the company is 82.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.99% and -44.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 823.61M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -42.23% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -1.56% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is -18.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.